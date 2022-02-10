Volvo Penta unveils Coastal Series corrosion protection pack

By Julian Buckley10 February 2022

Volvo Penta Coastal Series Volvo Penta Coastal Series helps prevent marine drivetrain corrosion

Volvo Penta has introduced the new Coastal Series corrosion protection package for boats operating in salt or brackish water.

The optional pack is being offered in North America with Volvo Penta V6 and V8 petrol sterndrives and forward drive configurations.

The pack includes titanium-ceramic part coatings, aluminum exhaust, plus sensors and visual warnings to alert for potential saltwater ingress in the bellow or drive gear lubricant.

The titanium-ceramic coating is applied using an electrodeposition process which coats the entire drive assembly, helping to prevent galvanic corrosion.

These features are in addition to the existing corrosion-resistant features, such as all-aluminum engine blocks and closed-loop freshwater cooling with easy drain functionality.

Jens Bering, vice president of Marine Sales, Volvo Penta of the Americas, said: “We’re so confident with the proven ability of these protective measures that we’ve taken the step of adding an unprecedented seven-year coverage plan that’s fully transferable when the boat is sold.”

