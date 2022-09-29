Volvo Penta strengthens West Coast footprint

Volvo Penta and Anderson Industrial Engines (AIE) have teamed up to give the manufacturer sales and service representation across California, Oregon and Washington. (Photo: Volvo Penta)

Volvo Penta and Anderson Industrial Engines (AIE) have teamed up to give the manufacturer sales and service representation across California, Oregon and Washington. The company said it selected AIE for its collaborative approach to customer projects and a strong commitment to aftermarket service.

Founded in 1974, AIE supplies industrial engines, power units, generator sets and parts, as well as offering onsite service for construction, agricultural and turf equipment, irrigation, and specialty OEM power systems. Headquartered in Omaha, its Nebraskan roots have given it vast experience in the agricultural market, which Volvo Penta said makes it an ideal partner to help strengthen its offering of existing and new technologies along the western seaboard.

Volvo Penta said it sees the West Coast as a critical growth market for its products and services, and believes AIE’s experienced staff can play an important role in developing new business from OEMs in the area, while further enhancing the support already provided to existing OEM customers.

Carrying a multi-million-dollar inventory that ensures the right spare parts are readily available, AIE will provide premium aftermarket support for industrial and power generation products.

“AIE has a strong, respected presence in the U.S. market and shares the Volvo Penta philosophy of working alongside customers as a partner, to integrate – rather than simply install – their engine package or driveline for optimum results,” said Darren Tasker, vice president Industrial Sales at Volvo Penta Americas. “The company already develops custom packages for several large OEMs, so that collaborative approach, together with their focus on supporting customers, made them the obvious candidate to help us gain a stronger foothold in the territory. We truly believe in partnerships, and we are looking forward to a long and successful relationship with AIE.”

AIE places a strong emphasis on creating custom applications to meet the specific needs of its customers, and Volvo Penta said it is not unusual for the distributor to be involved across every stage of the installation process, from design and integration to testing and support.

“This partnership brings together two outstanding companies with great teams and similar values. In fact, both our organizations are past winners of Diesel Progress’ Employer of the Year award,” said AIE President Zach Turner. “We both have a proven track record in putting customers first and consulting our partners from the initial design phase through the entire lifecycle of the product. Adding Volvo Penta’s flexible and extremely reliable engines to our portfolio will be a huge benefit for our customers. We’re honored to be trusted with providing representation in such an important territory and look forward to a mutually profitable collaboration.”

AIE has branch operations in Kansas City, Kan., and Modesto, Calif. Customer inquiry, support and ordering for the West Coast will be fulfilled through Modesto.