Volvo Penta powers new railcar mover

The Rail King RK460 mobile railcar mover gets a Volvo Penta D8 diesel engine. (Photo: Volvo Penta)

Volvo Penta said it has been selected to power the new Rail King RK460 mobile railcar mover that will be introduced to the North American market this year by Stewart & Stevenson.

Railcar movers are highly specialized vehicles equipped with both heavy-duty rubber tires and steel wheels for traveling on or off rail tracks. These heavy-duty versatile machines are used to move small numbers of cars around in railroad yards.

The 45 ton Rail King RK460, which has been called the world’s largest steel mobile railcar mover, is powered by a Volvo Penta D8 Tier 4 final diesel engine, six-cylinder inline turbocharged powerplant rated 320 hp (235 kW).

Railcar movers are used to move small numbers of cars around in railroad yards. (Photo: Volvo Penta)

The Eengine uses Volvo Penta’s fully integrated SCR-based exhaust aftertreatment system that eliminates the need for a diesel particulate filter (DPF), which the engine company said maximizes uptime and minimizes emissions.

“We selected the Volvo Penta D8 Tier 4 final engine for the Rail King RK460 because of the power output, unmatched torque output at low RPMs and reduced fuel consumption, noise and vibration,” said James Lyon, product line manager at Rail King.

Rail King equipment is manufacturered in Houston by Stewart & Stevenson. The company is also an authorized Power Center and Distributor for Volvo Penta, serving as a resource for sales, service, parts, warranty and training for marine and industrial dealers on the Gulf Coast.

“The new railcar application is a natural progression in the outstanding working relationship between Volvo Penta and Stewart & Stevenson,” said Darren Tasker, vice president of industrial sales at Volvo Penta North America. “We are looking forward to Rail King operators experiencing the quality and efficiency of Volvo Penta products and building further on that excellent foundation for other new projects.