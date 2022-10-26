Volvo Penta dual-fuel hydrogen engine unveiled

Based on the D8 diesel, the dual-fuel engine configuration reduces CO2 emissions as much as 80%, said Volvo Penta. (Photo: KHL Staff)

At Bauma 2022 in Munich, Germany, Volvo Penta is showcasing a dual-fuel engine utilizing hydrogen as a renewable fuel source. Based on the proven D8 model -- an inline six-cylinder, 7.7-liter diesel engine -- the dual-fuel configuration reduces CO2 emissions as much as 80%, the company stated.

The 8 L variable-speed, Stage V engine operates much like the conventional D8 – delivering the same power and torque curve – while using hydrogen as the primary fuel rather than diesel. If hydrogen is unavailable, the engine can continue to run on traditional diesel. The technology is relatively simple, said Anders Wernersson, product manager for the dual-fuel hydrogen engine, and can be installed with minimal disruption.

The engine is the result of a previously announced partnership with CMB.Tech to develop a dual-fuel hydrogen-powered solution. CMB.Tech provides and trials the hydrogen add-on kit and tank system that works in conjunction with the Volvo Penta D8 engine and software.

“Collaboration and partnerships are essential to facilitate the transformation towards more sustainable power solutions,” said Anders. “This close partnership approach is a cornerstone of Volvo Penta’s long-term decarbonization and business strategy.”

Engines are currently being run in test cells to optimize the hydrogen-diesel injection strategy, with plans for the first engines to be working in end-user machines in Europe in 2023 as part of a market pilot project. Small-scale production is expected to follow.