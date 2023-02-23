Volvo Penta adds to industrial gen-set engines

The 7.7 L inline six-cylinder, four-stroke engine is available in 200, 253, 303 and 326 kVA power nodes at 1500 rpm. (Photo: Volvo Penta)

Volvo Penta is introducing a 200 kVA D8 EU Stage II dual-speed engine to its industrial gen-set product portfolio. The D8 features high-tech diesel fuel injection and charging systems with low internal losses, said the company, which contribute to optimal combustion and fuel efficiency. The result is up to an 8% reduction in fuel consumption per kWh compared to the D7 model the engine replaces.

The new 7.7 L inline six-cylinder, four-stroke engine features a common rail fuel system with gear-driven fuel feed pump and electronic governor. It is available in 200, 253, 303 and 326 kVA power nodes at 1500 rpm (50 Hz) at prime power, making it capable of meeting different application configurations. Bore and stroke dimensions are 110 mm x 135 mm (4.33” x 5.31”). The EMS 2.4 engine management system is used to optimize engine performance and facilitate diagnostics and fault tracing.

The D8’s cast iron cylinder block is optimized for efficient distribution of forces, the company noted, adding that piston cooling is used to maintain low piston and reduced ring temperature for a controlled working temperature in cylinders and combustion chambers. The engine’s balanced design facilitates smooth and vibration-free operation and low noise level during use. Other features include replaceable cylinder liners and valve seats/guides to maximize durability and service life of the engine, as well as easily accessible service and maintenance points.

The 200 kVA D8 delivers up to an 8% reduction in fuel consumption per kWh compared to the D7 model it replaces.. (Photo: Volvo Penta)

“The D8 is based on mature technology concepts that have undergone significant testing and real-world use throughout the Volvo Group,” said Kristian Vekas, product manager at Volvo Penta. “It has been built with a high power to weight ratio, giving it excellent power density and a compact design for its power class. It has been designed for quick, easy and economical installation as well as ease of operation and maintenance.”

The new engine complies with ISO8528 G3 standard for load acceptance – a measure of how quickly it can meet power demand in response to a blackout.

Volvo Penta plans to display the D8 at its stand at the Middle East Energy (MEE) exhibition in Dubai, March 7 to 9.