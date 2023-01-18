Volvo CE to showcase electrification, charging solutions at ConExpo

Volvo CE’s booth at ConExpo 2023

A year after Volvo CE first delivered its fully electric compact construction equipment in North America, the manufacturer is committing its booth experience at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2023 to its new lineup of electric machines with the theme “Change Starts Here. Be Ready for It.”

Volvo CE’s 55,000 sq.ft. booth (F-8926 in the ConExpo festival grounds), will feature a dedicated Solutions Hall, two areas for attendees to test drive electric excavators and wheel loaders, the cast of the Discovery Channel show Gold Rush and more.

“We are committed to being a fossil free company by 2040, but words will not reach targets; only moving from words to action will,” said Melker Jernberg, president of Volvo CE. “There is no time to waste, and that´s why we say ‘Change Starts Here’ because as we are demonstrating, technology is developing fast, and that’s where ‘Be Ready for It’ comes in. At ConExpo we want to help our customers be prepared for the change by showcasing our wide range of commercially available electric machines packaged with related charging infrastructure and other sustainable power alternatives.”

“We want to take the lead and transform our industry,” Jernberg said.

Volvo CE’s DD25 electric asphalt compactor

Volvo CE will showcase its electric lineup expansion with the debut of the DD25 electric asphalt compactor, which is the company’s first electric machine for the road segment.

Also on display will be the EC230 electric mid-size excavator and the upgraded L350 wheel loader, as well as Volvo CE’s tried-and-true excavators, wheel loaders, haulers and other machines. Product experts will be available to answer attendees’ questions.

Volvo CE said the Solutions Hall at its ConExpo booth is where attendees can speak to experts about services and technology that can be tailored to the way they do business to grow now and well into the future. Solutions Hall offerings include:

Site solutions that give customers recommendations for their fleet — regardless of brand — to optimize site setup and reduce the risk of accidents

Business solutions to help customers streamline transactions, better control costs and maximize their uptime potential so they can stay focused on their core business

Financial solutions including valuable bundles and unique offers that help customers better manage cash flow during seasonal slowdowns

ActiveCare Direct, Volvo’s telematics machine monitoring and reporting service, which provides proactive fleet intelligence to save customers time and money when diagnosing machine issues

Volvo CE’s EC230 electric mid-size excavator

The manufacturer’s booth will also feature autonomous concepts, the world’s first hydrogen fuel cell articulated hauler and a remote-controlled unit at ConExpo.

“A more sustainable footprint is more than powering a machine with electric fuel cells; it’s a whole raft of solutions we bring to the table,” said Dr. Ray Gallant, vice president of Product Management and Productivity at Region Americas, Volvo CE.

ConExpo attendees will also see the unveiling of Volvo CE’s next series of excavators the morning the show opens.

Those not in attendance in Las Vegas will be able to experience the tradeshow with “Volvo at ConExpo Live,” a free virtual event from March 14-17 that will include product launches, machine walkarounds and Q&A sessions with product experts.

“While we hope to see a lot of folks in person at ConExpo, we’re excited to have people join this way, as well,” said Stephen Roy, president of Region North America, Volvo CE.

Registration for “Volvo at ConExpo Live” is now open, and individual segments will be available for reply on demand after the show.