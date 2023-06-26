VIDEO: Top 6 reasons for OEMs to attend Diesel Progress Summit

Hear from 2022 conference attendees (above), then scroll through even more reasons to attend the 2023 event

The industry is in the midst of a major energy transition with potential new solutions emerging on a nearly daily basis – a fact that makes it ever more challenging for engineers at original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to keep pace. What’s happening with today’s engines? Will there be new technologies and fuels that will replace traditional gasoline and diesel variants? What are these future technologies and how can they be applied?

Thankfully, there’s one place where even the most stressed engineer can get some answers – the annual Diesel Progress Summit.

The 2023 Diesel Progress Summit will be held in Louisville, Ken., Sept. 25, 2023, the day before the opening of the Utility Expo. (Photo: KHL/Joe Mather)

Now in its fifth year, the Diesel Progress Summit is a one-day event dedicated to exploring current and emerging technologies. It will take place Sept. 25th at the Crowne Plaza Louisville Airport Expo Center in Louisville, Ky., just prior to the opening of the Utility Expo. The daylong event will be preceded by a welcome reception on Sept. 24th.

With the theme “Technologies of Transition,” the 2023 event will cover more ground than ever to help engineers understand the way forward in designing their machines and vehicles.

“OEM engineers are faced with a myriad of choices to address changing customer and industry requirements,” said Becky Schultz, senior editor, Diesel Progress/New Power Progress, and co-chairperson of the event. “At this year’s Diesel Progress Summit, they can learn about the advances in engine designs, fuels and new power and powertrain technologies that can help them identify the right solutions for both their products and their customers.”

Here’s some of what attendees will hear about at the Summit:

Dr. Sebastian Schulte, CEO and chairman of the Board of Management, Deutz AG, will present a keynote address highlighting how engine manufacturers and OEMs are successfully balancing and navigating the energy transition.

To answer the most pressing questions about hydrogen combustion engine technology, how it works and the opportunities it could offer, the Summit is bringing together industry experts for a roundtable Q&A discussion, including:

Jim Nebergall, general manager of the Hydrogen Engine Business, Cummins Inc.;

Chris Giorgianni, vice president of Product, JCB;

and Paul Mercurio, U.S. sales manager for Liebherr Fuel Injection Systems.

To discuss the opportunities low- and zero-carbon fuels provide, their potential applications, as well as the challenges to adoption, the Summit is bringing together leading experts in this segment for a second roundtable Q&A. They include:

Matt Leuck, technical manager for North America, Neste US;

Dr. Graham Conway, manager of the Low Carbon Technologies Group, Powertrain Engineering Division, Southwest Research Institute;

and Melissa Kelly, livestock and dairy segment lead for New Holland Agriculture North America, an early OEM adopter of methane.

Ryan Rizor, Americas sales leader for the off-highway business unit of Danfoss’ Editron division, will address the progress that has been made in electric motors, as well as the challenges and potential directions for the technology in future.

5. What’s ahead for power system technology

Additional summit segments will cover what’s ahead for existing and coming power sources, including:

Advances in marine and on-highway engines and their potential influence on off-highway applications;

New on-highway emissions standards and the technologies available to meet them;

The potential of pilot diesel injection technology in hydrogen applications;

Fuel cells in power generation; and more!

6. Networking and awards

Along with the technical sessions, the Summit will include a number of networking opportunities, along with the presentation of the annual Diesel Progress Awards, honoring achievement in engine and powertrain products.

Whether your organization is an equipment or vehicle OEM, equipment owner, engine manufacturer and distributor, or component and powertrain supplier, this is an event you won’t want to miss! To register, go to https://dieselprogresssummit.com/register.html