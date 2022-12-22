Video: Kohler President Discusses Combustion Engine Transformation
By Becky Schultz22 December 2022
According to Vincenzo Perrone, president, Kohler Engines, the commitment to decarbonization does not mean setting aside internal combustion engine technology, but rather transforming it through continued investment, including in new technology, hybridization, low-carbon biofuels and more. Hear his insights on the multi-energy landscape ahead in this video recorded during a press conference at Bauma 2022 in Munich, Germany.
For more details read: Kohler’s Vincenzo Perrone says decarbonization calls for IC’s transformation
MAGAZINES
Related Articles
Latest News