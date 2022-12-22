Related Articles
Komatsu buys underground mining manufacturer
Postal Service shares fleet replacement plans
Altoz builds first ZTR in new factory
New sustainability officer appointed at Caterpillar
EPA finalizes tough truck emissions standards

Video: Kohler President Discusses Combustion Engine Transformation

By Becky Schultz22 December 2022

Kohler KDI12504TCR diesel engine

According to Vincenzo Perrone, president, Kohler Engines, the commitment to decarbonization does not mean setting aside internal combustion engine technology, but rather transforming it through continued investment, including in new technology, hybridization, low-carbon biofuels and more. Hear his insights on the multi-energy landscape ahead in this video recorded during a press conference at Bauma 2022 in Munich, Germany.

For more details read: Kohler’s Vincenzo Perrone says decarbonization calls for IC’s transformation

Bauma Engines, Hydraulics & Powertrains Power Technology Powertrains Engines Green Technology
MAGAZINES
Latest News
Komatsu buys underground mining manufacturer
Acquisition of GHH will add load haul dumpers, underground dump trucks and more
Postal Service shares fleet replacement plans
Total investment expected to reach $9.6 billion
Altoz builds first ZTR in new factory
Production begins in Red Lake Falls