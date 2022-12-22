Video: Kohler President Discusses Combustion Engine Transformation

Kohler KDI12504TCR diesel engine

According to Vincenzo Perrone, president, Kohler Engines, the commitment to decarbonization does not mean setting aside internal combustion engine technology, but rather transforming it through continued investment, including in new technology, hybridization, low-carbon biofuels and more. Hear his insights on the multi-energy landscape ahead in this video recorded during a press conference at Bauma 2022 in Munich, Germany.

