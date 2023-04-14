Video: Hybrid Engines a Focus for Kubota

Kubota showed a number of new engine developments in its IFPE hall booth during ConExpo-Con/Agg 2023, including the 49.5-hp D1803 P1 Hybrid. The 1.8 L turbocharged engine incorporates an integrated 10 kW motor generator embedded within the flywheel housing. The motor assists the engine for the brief periods in which high output is required.

