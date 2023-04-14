Related Articles
Video: Hybrid Engines a Focus for Kubota

By Becky Schultz14 April 2023

Kubota showed a number of new engine developments in its IFPE hall booth during ConExpo-Con/Agg 2023, including the 49.5-hp D1803 P1 Hybrid. The 1.8 L turbocharged engine incorporates an integrated 10 kW motor generator embedded within the flywheel housing. The motor assists the engine for the brief periods in which high output is required. 

Read more: Hydrogen, hybrids the highlights for Kubota

