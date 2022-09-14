Victor Simao gets ZF post in North America

ZF’s Industrial Division announced that it has named Victor Simao as commercial project manager, industrial drives for North America. He will lead ZF’s industrial gearbox business in North America for the mining, large construction industrial machinery, marine and offshore sectors.

Victor Simao

“Victor will play a critical role in our growth strategy for our industrial gearbox business in the region, thanks to his vast experience with planetary gearboxes, drive shafts, couplings and other drivetrain components for industrial and heavy-duty applications” said Wolfgang Schmid, ZF’s Industrial Division head for North America. “We’re pleased to have him as part of our team.”

Simao is a 30-year industry veteran, with significant sales and marketing experience in industrial gearbox business for all off-highway segments. Prior to joining ZF, he served in a consulting capacity, providing distribution, procurement and supply chain support for global gearbox, coupling and power transmission OEMs. Before that, he served in a number of sales and application engineering roles for Flender/Siemens Canada.