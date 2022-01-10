Vermeer Southwest acquires Vermeer Rocky Mountain

Vermeer Southwest, Chandler, Ariz., announced it has acquired Vermeer Rocky Mountain and will combine its operations as Vermeer Mountain West. No financial details were provided.

The new Vermeer Mountain West dealership will sell and service Vermeer trenchers and other equipment from nine locations in eight states.

Combining the two adjacent Vermeer industrial dealers creates a contiguous network of nine dealership locations spanning the mountain west region of the United States. Kyle Pieratt, who served as president and CEO of Vermeer Southwest, will continue his leadership role as president and CEO of Vermeer Mountain West. The dealership will be headquartered in Chandler, with branch locations in Tucson, Ariz., Las Vegas, Nev., Albuquerque N.M., El Paso, Texas, Salt Lake City, Utah, Boise, Id., Billings, Mont., and Spokane, Wash.

Vermeer Rocky Mountain was previously owned by Berry Roberts, who led the organization through its second generation of Roberts family leadership. He will serve as an advisor for the company with key Vermeer Rocky Mountain customers as he transitions into retirement.

“We want to thank Berry and his family for the legacy they built in the Rocky Mountain region, and we look forward to continuing to build on this foundation,” said Pieratt. “Combining forces in a larger geographic region creates numerous opportunities for us to grow in how we serve our customers. With our new scale comes the ability to make strategic investments to better provide our customers with the equipment they need, when and where they need support, while seamlessly delivering the Vermeer brand promise built on our core value of customer service.”