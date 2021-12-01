Vermeer opens new manufacturing facility

Vermeer MV Solutions held the grand opening of its new, 130,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility in Piedmont, S.C. Formerly known as McLaughlin Group, Inc., Vermeer MV Solutions is a supplier of vacuum excavation equipment.

In November 2018, Vermeer Corporation announced its purchase of Vac-Tron Equipment and its plans to bring the Florida-based company together with McLaughlin Group, Inc. which was purchased by Vermeer in 2017 and form Vermeer MV Solutions. The acquisition and integration of the two companies builds on Vermeer’s strategy to provide a comprehensive suite of vacuum excavation technology, equipment, training and support to the growing underground utility and soft dig markets.

“Thank you to the team members that are going to work in this facility for many years to come, designing, building and supporting the incredible equipment that’s going to come out of this facility,” said Vermeer President and CEO Jason Andringa. “We’re excited to see what you will do with this facility.”

This new facility marks an intentional investment by Vermeer Corp. to keep more than 150 manufacturing jobs in South Carolina for the growing Vermeer MV Solutions business and the strengthening vacuum excavation industry.

“We anticipate a lot of volume through this facility,” said Vermeer President, Industrial Solutions Doug Hundt, “and it will become Vermeer’s center of excellence for truck vac excavation.”

The all-new manufacturing facility provides more than 130,000 sq. ft. of manufacturing workspace on 43 acres of land, incorporating air-conditioned break rooms and conditioned air on the factory floor. The facility has the option to expand the footprint even further with future growth, the company said.

“Great job to the Vermeer MV Solutions team,” stated General Manager of Vermeer MV Solutions David Van Wyk. “It’s been a long time coming, but it’s so great to see it and well worth it for the building that we have.”