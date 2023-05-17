Vermeer opens Global Parts Distribution Center

Vermeer announced the opening of a new 312,000-sq.-ft. Global Parts Distribution Center, located on the campus of its Pella, Iowa, corporate headquarters. The facility will package and ship parts to customers and dealers worldwide.

Vermeer’s new 312,000-sq.-ft. Global Parts Distribution Center in Pella, Iowa. (Photo: Vermeer)

The Global Parts Distribution Center is located at the end of what was once an old runway used by company founder Gary Vermeer to deliver parts by plane. Its placement within the corporate headquarters campus will allow it to leverage the manufacturing capabilities of the “Vermeer mile,” where most of the company’s products are assembled.

“Vermeer is focused on optimizing this facility so we can most efficiently deliver the right part at the right time to our customers. This facility allows customer support, engineering, procurement and logistics to be co-located. They work in conjunction with our operational team members to make sure we fulfill customer and dealer expectations daily,” said Tony Briggs, vice president of the Vermeer Lifecycle product group.

He noted that nearly one-third of the warehouse is filled with parts manufactured by the various plants located along the Vermeer mile. “It is very convenient for us to be located near the manufacturing facilities that supply those parts. Ultimately, we bundle the Vermeer-manufactured parts with other parts and ship the orders around the world to take care of our customers,” said Briggs.

The new Global Parts Distribution Center includes three times more space than the previous building, plus includes 23 dock doors, a warehouse management system and improved warehouse technology.

Its opening follows an earlier announcement by Vermeer of the expansion of its parts manufacturing footprint at its facility in Des Moines, Iowa, where horizontal directional drill tooling and utility tractor attachments are manufactured.