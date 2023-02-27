Vanguard’s newest engines, batteries at ConExpo

Briggs & Stratton is showcasing its expanding mix of power solutions at ConExpo. The latest in the company’s commercial engine technology will be on display, including the Vanguard 400 EFI/ETC gasoline engine. The single-cylinder unit incorporates all-weather chokeless starting and is equipped with Electronic Throttle Control (ETC) technology designed to enable the engine to react instantly to any applied load and maintain smooth, consistent power in any operating environment.

Vanguard’s Swappable Battery Pack. (Photo: Briggs & Stratton)

Along with that, Electronic Fuel Injection (EFI) technology is designed to deliver improved starting at all temperatures, better performance at all elevations, quick load acceptance and reduced fuel consumption.

Vanguard will also show its Commercial Lithium-Ion battery technology, including the new 1.5 kWh Swappable Battery Pack. The Swappable Battery will also be powering a number of onsite application demos to illustrate the modular potential of the pack.

The expanded Vanguard battery lineup also includes the new 3.5, 5 and 7 kWh batteries which all incorporate a diecast aluminum casing designed to add rigidity and reduce vibration and shock response from the pack. The modular design allows OEMs to integrate batteries into a wide range of applications and advanced lithium-ion chemistry provides a 2000-cycle lifespan with virtually no maintenance, Briggs & Stratton said.

See Vanguard at ConExpo booth D-1033