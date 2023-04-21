Valtra Q Series tractors win Red Dot award

The award-winning Valtra Q Series is powered by a 7.4 L six-cylinder AGCO engine. (Photo: Valtra/AGCO)

The Q Series tractors from AGCO’s Valtra brand has been awarded the Red Dot Award: Product Design less than six months after being released. Introduced in September 2022, the new tractors also received the Farm Machine 2023 Jury Award at the SIMA show in November.

The Q Series consists of five models powered by a 7.4 L six-cylinder AGCO engine with non-variable geometry turbo and ranging from 230 to 305 hp. The engine’s EcoPower concept is built for heavy pulling, ensuring the engine’s high torque is utilized at low revs and remains consistently high throughout the 1500 to 1800 rpm range, Valtra explained. Maximum power is reached at 1850 rpm.

The tractors’ CVT transmission was designed and developed in-house by AGCO. It offers smooth stepless power delivery even at low revs, saving fuel, Valtra said. The transmission can be operated in manual and automatic modes. In automatic mode, the Q Series electronic transmission management automatically selects the lowest possible engine revs to maintain the lowest fuel consumption.

A 200+ liter hydraulic pump and 75 liter exportable hydraulic oil capacity enable use of various implements. The hydraulic ECO option enables maximum flow to be reached at 1650 rpm, said Valtra.

Standard smart technology is seamlessly integrated into the driver’s cab. In-cab technologies like Valtra Guide, Section Control with Multiboom, Variable Rate Control, Valtra U-Pilot headland management, SmartTurn and ISOBUS features are controlled with the SmartTouch interface, which Valtra said is easier to use than a smartphone. Advanced telemetry with Valtra Connect and technologies such as Agrirouter and TaskDoc Pro make fleet management, managing tasks and working with FMIS smooth and efficient, the company added.

In developing the Q Series, Kimmo Wihinen, Industrial Design & User Experience Department Lead, Vartra, said customers asked for a bigger T Series tractor; what they got was a completely new tractor instead.

“Large farms and agricultural contractors need an efficient higher horsepower tractor but with good maneuverability and visibility. Everything from the easy access via the aluminum steps, the all-new powerful integrated front work lights, market-leading cab comfort, new roof design and easy-to-use, fully integrated technology via the SmartTouch user interface, responds to customer feedback,” he said. “Everything is designed to make the Q Series the most comfortable and well-equipped tractor of its kind.”

The Q Series is manufactured at the Valtra factory in Suolahti, Finland.