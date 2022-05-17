Valeo named Yanmar Europe 2021 Supplier of the Year

Yanmar Europe has named Valeo as its 2021 Supplier of the Year. Photo: Yanmar Europe

Yanmar Europe works with more than 250 external vendors of parts and components. To ensure it maintains and improves on its high standards, the company conducts an annual supplier evaluation each spring, which ultimately culminates in naming its Supplier of the Year. For 2021, the recipient of this honor was Valeo, a global automotive supplier headquartered in France, that supplies alternators from its factory in Czechowice-Dziedzice, Poland, which are assembled onto Yanmar sailboat engines.

Yanmar Europe’s annual supplier evaluation includes evaluating the top 25 suppliers by order value for the previous calendar year that deliver to its Leisure Marine, Agricultural Machinery, Commercial Marine and Industrial Powertrain business units. The final score is based on criteria for quality, cost, delivery, technical expertise and general management topics. The vendor with the highest score is awarded Supplier of the Year and invited to receive its trophy at a short ceremony at Yanmar Europe headquarters in Almere, Netherlands.

Valeo representatives receive the Supplier of the Year trophy at a ceremony at Yanmar Europe HQ in Almere, Netherlands. Photo: Yanmar Europe

“2021 was an extremely challenging year from the point of view of material price and availability, but the performance of VALEO in terms of quality, delivery and cost was consistently outstanding,” said James Forrester, Yanmar’s procurement manager.

“This recognition is a true honor resulting from eight years of a close partnership with Yanmar Marine for our alternator well-known solution (rotating machines segment). Service and satisfaction for our customers are one of our main goals and a real central value in Valeo management,” said François de Ribet, Valeo product line director. “We are very proud and we are again thanking Yanmar Marine management for this award. We are looking forward to pursuing our effort to remain at a high quality level to fulfill Yanmar expectations and to support them on their new electrification field transformation journey.”