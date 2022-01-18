Updates to Mack mDRIVE Automated Manual Transmission

Mack Trucks announced that its Mack mDRIVE automated manual transmission (AMT) now incorporates a left and right dual power take-off (PTO) option for highway and vocational applications, offering increased versatility for customers and bodybuilders.

Mack’s mDRIVE AMT now incorporates a left and right dual power take-off (PTO) option for highway and vocational applications.

Available for Mack Granite, Mack Anthem and Mack Pinnacle truck models with 12-speed, 13-speed and 14-speed Mack proprietary mDRIVE AMTs, the premium option offers cleaner routing to frame- and body-mounted equipment, the company said.

“The left and right dual PTO allows drivers to run their hydraulic pump equipment on both sides of the vehicle, improving the ease of use on jobsites and maximizing flexibility for applications requiring the operation of multiple PTOs,” said Tim Wrinkle, Mack construction product manager. “This also increases functionality for customers.”

Suitable for both dry and wet bulk applications, the dual PTO is available with clutched adapters with DIN-mounted or SAE flange connections. Both the left and right dual PTO ports rotate counterclockwise, and the adapters are interchangeable and easily adjusted in the field, Mack said.

The dash switches work independently of each other through an air solenoid, so both PTOs do not have to be on for one to work. The dual PTO is also available with up to two direct-mount hydraulic pumps factory-installed, as well as retrofit options.