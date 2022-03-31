Updated Jake Brake for Paccar engine

Jacobs Vehicle Systems, a worldwide manufacturer of engine retarding and valve actuation systems for the commercial vehicle industry, has upgraded the company’s engine brake on model-year 2021 Paccar MX-11 heavy-duty diesel engines. The electronically controlled engine brake now includes a new high-flow solenoid engineered to facilitate faster, smoother gear shifting, which results in simplified and smoother vehicle operation and improvements in fuel economy, the company said.

The updated Jake Brake for the Paccar MX-11 engine. (Photo: Jacobs Vehicle Systems)

“The high-flow solenoid allows for faster engine brake system activation, which when coupled with an engine brake-assisted shifting strategy, will reduce the time it takes for the transmission to shift gears,” said Gabe Roberts, Jacobs’ director of product development. “Not only is this good for the powertrain and for fuel economy, but drivers will also enjoy a smoother driving experience in addition to best-in-class compression release engine brake performance.”

Jacobs’ newest engine brake is manufactured at the company’s headquarters in Bloomfield, Conn., and delivered to Paccar engine plants in Columbus, Miss.; the DAF engine plant in Eindhoven, the Netherlands; and Ponta Grossa, Brazil.