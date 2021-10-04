Universal Expo in Dubai Takes Flight

The Universal Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), has been inaugurated with an opening ceremony inside Al Wasl Plaza which hosted an audience of 3 000 people, plus millions viewing the event in streaming from all over the world.

The UAE pavilion at Expo 2020 in Dubai, designed by Santiago Calatrava

His Excellency Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Commissioner General of Expo 2020 Dubai, commented: “Together, we will convey, from the UAE to the world, on our 50th anniversary, a message of tolerance, coexistence and peace; a message of progress, prosperity and growth; a message of brotherhood, happiness and an unwavering will to create a brighter future for everyone.”

The Expo 2020 offers a number of unique experiences and includes areas dedicated to Innovation and Technology, that open up a world of life-changing innovations and allow to experience a truly connected high-tech world.

One of the most impressive pavilions is the one of host country, UAE, that has been designed by architect Santiago Calatrava in the form of hawk’s wings; hawk is the UAE’s national symbol.

The UAE pavilion is the largest in the Expo 2020 with a 15000-m2 area and a height of 27.8 m. Calatrava and his team designed the unique roof that opens up in the shape of hawk’s wings ready to take flight. After the Expo, the pavilion will be converted into the home of the national history museum of the Emirates.

The roof and the hydraulic system that allow the wings to open have been designed and constructed by Italy-based Duplomatic MS Spa.

The movement of the 28 carbon-fiber wings that make up the roof of the pavilion is coordinated by the architecture of the control electronics, where nine dedicated computers and software manage over 2 000 control points distributed throughout the pavilion. The system opens and closes the roof in combination with light effects that give unique emotions to the public visiting the pavilion.

Duplomatic commented that this project is the largest hydraulic system of this kind ever built. The system consists of a 1-MW hydraulic power plant, with a tank containing 20 000 L of oil, which supplies 46 hydraulic cylinders distributed on the 28 wings with the pressurized fluid.

The Universal Expo 2020 in Dubai had originally been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic and takes place from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022.