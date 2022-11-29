United Rentals adds emissions info to online catalog

Using United Rentals’ online rental catalog, companies can now browse, search and select equipment filtered by emissions level. (Photo: United Rentals)

Equipment rental giant United Rentals, Inc. announced its online rental catalog now includes emissions level information for all equipment, enabling companies to make more informed decisions when choosing equipment for their jobsite needs and sustainability goals.

Companies can now browse, search and select equipment in the catalog filtered by emissions level. The four emissions level categories include zero emissions (battery, electric or solar powered); low emissions (hybrid, propane or natural gas engines); lower diesel emissions (Tier 4-certified engines); and standard emissions (EPA-certified gasoline or diesel engines). In addition, equipment with zero or low emissions are indicated by a green symbol next to the category class for quick identification.

Equipment with zero or low emissions are indicated by a green symbol next to the category class. (Photo: United Rentals)

This addition to the online rental catalog allows users to more readily choose equipment that not only meets project needs but can help reduce its carbon footprint.

“With our new online catalog feature, we give customers the power to select equipment to create lower-emission worksites without compromising safety or productivity,” said Joli Gross, senior vice president, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of United Rentals.