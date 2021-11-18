UAW ratifies contract with Deere

The International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America (UAW) informed Deere & Co. that its production and maintenance employees voted to ratify new six-year collective bargaining agreements that cover more than 10,000 workers at 14 facilities across the United States.

​​​​​

Member of the International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America (UAW) have have approved a new six-year contract with Deere & Co., ending a strike that began in mid-October.

By a vote of 61% to 39%, the union approved the new agreement, which includes an $8500 signing bonus; a 20% increase in wages over the lifetime of the contract with 10% this year; return of Cost of Living adjustments; three 3% lump sum payments; enhanced options for retirement and enhanced Continuous Improvement Pay Plan (CIPP) performance benefits. Healthcare remains the same for the life of the agreement.

“I’m very glad that our highly skilled employees are back to work building and supporting the industry-leading products that will make our customers more profitable and sustainable,” said John C. May, Deere’s chairman and CEO. “John Deere’s success depends on the success of our people.

“Through our new collective bargaining agreements, we’re giving employees the opportunity to earn wages and benefits that are the best in our industries and are groundbreaking in many ways. We have faith that, in return, our employees will find new and better ways to improve our competitiveness and transform the way our customers do their work. Together, our future is bright.”

Operations resumed overnight on Wednesday. The strike began Oct. 14 and the union held two earlier ratification votes that were rejected.

“UAW John Deere members did not just unite themselves, they seemed to unite the nation in a struggle for fairness in the workplace,” said UAW President Ray Curry. “We could not be more proud of these UAW members and their families.”