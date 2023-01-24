Tuff Torq expands factory for new transaxles, electric drives

Tuff Torq Corp., part of the Yanmar Holdings Co., Ltd. group of companies, has opened of a new expansion of its existing production facilities in Morristown, Tenn. The expansion adds approximately 20,000 sq. ft. to the current facility and will be used to meet the demand for TZ series transaxle production, as well as forging the way for the company’s new eDS electric product line.

Tuff Torq has expanded its manufacturing facilities in Morristown, Tenn. (Photo: Tuff Torq)

Tuff Torq’s TZ transaxles target zero-turn residential and commercial mowers commercial mowers. The factory expansion adds a new TZ series production line to meet near-term production demand, and provides space to add an additional line in the future. New manufacturing technology will be utilized to improve efficiency by reducing major sources of downtime on the new TZ line, the company said.

The expanded production facilities will also serve to launch Tuff Torq’s new electric drive systems (eDS). This production is scheduled to begin in 2023, which Tuff Torq said will position it to provide options in every sector of the lawn and garden market.

With this expansion, Tuff Torq also said it would create 60 new jobs.

Established in 1989, Tuff Torq develops, manufactures and sells hydrostatic transaxle drive systems for industrial machinery such as ride-on lawn and garden tractors, off-road UTVs and construction equipment, as well as marine gears.