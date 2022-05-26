TTControl application development receives ISO 26262 certification

TTControl 2300 ECU Photo: TT Control

TTControl, manufacturer of vehicle safety control systems, has reported that its application software development processes have been ISO 26262 certified by TÜV Nord.

This means that vehicles using the company’s application development software will be compliant up to Automotive Safety Integrity Level D.

ISO 26262 is mandatory for vehicle control unit functions in various vehicle types, including municipal vehicles, trucks and buses.

“As our electronic control units have been certified, our application development processes follow. We offer a certified quality standard for individual applications and support the customer throughout the vehicle certification process for successful software certification according to ISO 26262,” said Janosch Fauster, director of TTControl’s Application Development Center.

Setting up an ISO 26262-compliant process can take in excess of 5000 hours, plus the financial investment in external consultations. It also requires fine-tuning over subsequent years.

TÜV Nord has certified approximately 35 internal procedures at TTControl for compliance with ISO 26262:2018 for vehicles of more than 3.5 tons. The certified process has already been successfully applied in practice by TTControl’s in-house Application Development Center.

The system has been used to help optimise safety certification for the new Rosenbauer RT firefighting vehicle, ensuring functional safety of the hybrid-electric vehicle architecture.

You can find out more about TTControl in the May-June 2022 issue of Diesel Progress International magazine. Click here to read the digital issue (registration required).