Trystar’s new system is renewable power on wheels

Trystar’s new GridPak combines a solar array, a propane generator set and batteries to provide a carbob-neutral alternative to conventional power sources. (Photo: Trystar)

Trystar, the Faribault, Minn.-based provider of electrical testing, control and conveyance products, has developed a solar-based, portable renewable energy system designed to help utilities and rental operations respond to demands for more environmentally friendly power sources.

Available in three configurations, the GridPak is engineered to be a carbon-neutral alternative to conventional diesel and gas power sources. It provides up to 30 kW of power and is available with battery capacities of 60 and 120kWh, with an option for 180kWh.

“We designed GridPak to help customers meet their carbon emission reduction targets,” said Tim McCarthy, Trystar’s marketing director. “It’s a turnkey solution that produces energy with no emissions or noise. It’s also reliable and scalable.”

The GridPak solar array can collect 320 kWh of energy ‒ based on eight-hour days ‒ in a week, the company said. Operators can parallel up to four GridPaks to provide as much as 720 kWh of carbon-free power.

In inclement weather, the GridPak utilizes a sound-attenuated Cummins 6.5 HGJAE – 3554M generator rated 6.5 kW to supplement solar charging system. The gen-set is fueled through three 43-lb. propane tanks holding a total 30 gal.

Energy from the solar array and gen-set is stored in a series of lithium-iron phosphate (LiFePO) batteries with capacities of 60 and 120kWh and an optional 180 kWh. Battery charging times (calculated as 60kWh battery) are 2.0 hours on utility power, 9.2 hours on the generator and 10.5 hours when charged by the solar array. Output connections include cam locks, twist locks and standard NEMA outlets, selectable by the customer.

Compared to an equivalent diesel generator set, a Trystar said a single GridPak system can save an estimated 98 gal. of diesel fuel per week or 5096 gal. annually. The company also estimates the system can cut 2510 lb. of CO2 per week or 65 tons per year.

The GridPak system can be deployed by a single person in as little as 15 minutes via a 24-in. color LCD touchscreen. Programmed steps and safety confirmations guide setup and breadown procedures. The solar array unfolds automatically and continuously orients itself to the sun throughout the day. The onboard operating system monitors conditions and switches to backup power generation when required. The solar array automatically retracts should winds reach 50 mph.

The GridPak is self-contained and is mounted to a 22-ft. DOT-rated, dual-axle trailer with a GCWR of 15,000 or 18,000 lb., depending on the model. Dimensions are 16.3 ft wide, 26 ft. long and 21 ft. high with the solar array deployed. With the solar array stowed, the height is 8.3 ft.

In addition to three GridPak models, the Trystar family of renewable energy products also includes three PowerPak models available with battery storage capacities of 60-180 kWh) and supported by a 6.5-kW onboard generator. Accessories include the ParallelPak, which allows the operator to parallel any combination of up to four GridPaks or PowerPaks. Standard and quick-charge EV charging station accessories are also available.