Trystar makes power conversion acquisition

Trystar, the Fairbault, Minn., supplier of electrical testing, power control and conveyance technologies, has announced its acquisition Oztek Corp, manufacturer of commercial and industrial power conversion and power electronics products. No financial details were provided.

Trystar said the acquisition is intended to accelerate its strategy to broaden the portfolio of electrical power solutions it can provide its customers and strengthen its capabilities in renewable energy and battery energy storage systems.

Headquartered in Merrimack, N.H., Oztek was founded in 1997 and supplies battery inverters, energy storage power conversion systems, bidirectional dc power supplies, printed circuit power supplies for motor drives and inverters, as well as silicon-controlled rectifier (SCR) controllers and firing boards.

“The acquisition of Oztek Corp is compelling for several reasons,” said Trystar CEO, Andrew J. Smith. “Trystar is at the forefront of electrification, renewables and power grid resiliency. Adding the Oztek products to our already extensive portfolio of electrical power products will allow us to create more complete, integrated solutions for our customers, particularly in wind, solar, microgrids and battery storage applications.

“In addition, both Trystar and Oztek excel at working with customers to address their specific needs and pride themselves in rapidly creating complex, engineered solutions to meet stringent requirements.”

“Our expertise in the design and manufacturing of power conversion and power electronic products will fit nicely with Trystar’s portfolio of electrical power products and expand its presence in the renewables and battery storage markets,” said John O’Connor, president, CEO and co-founder of Oztek. “The union of the two companies will strategically enhance product breadth and expand our collective presence in new markets. We look forward to leveraging Trystar’s capabilities to scale operationally and commercially.”

The deal for Otzek is the latest in a series of acquisitions by Trystar over the last several years. In late 2021, the company acquired Total Plant Management Group of Texas, a manufacturer of custom prefabricated steel buildings as well as Troy, Mich.-based Controlled Power Co., a supplier of power inverters, high efficiency transformers, power conditioning equipment and battery backup (uninterruptible power) systems for sensitive electronics and critical applications. Late in 2020, Trystar bought Covington, Ken., load bank specialist Load Banks Direct.