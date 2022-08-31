Truck fleet to use Cummins hydrogen engines

Transport Enterprise Leasing, LLC (TEL) a commercial truck and trailer equipment lease and remarketing provider headquartered in Chattanooga, Tenn., has signed a letter of intent to purchase Cummins’ 15 L hydrogen internal combustion engines when available for use in TEL’s fleet of heavy-duty trucks.

“Our customers are at the heart of our company,” said Doug Carmichael, chief executive officer, Transportation Enterprise Leasing, LLC. “Providing them with the best-value trucks equipped with lower emissions power options will ensure that we are prioritizing their continued success and also reducing our environmental footprint. Cummins’ investment in multiple technologies minimizing emissions allows us to achieve both.”

Transport Enterprise Leasing has signed a letter of intent to use Cummins 15 L hydrogen engine in its heavy-duty fleet. (Photo: Cummins)

“We are pleased to see the leadership of customers like TEL, who are exploring solutions like our fuel agnostic platform to help their own customers,” said Amy Boerger, vice president and general manager North America, Cummins Engine Business. “The future will include many solutions to help customers decarbonize that meet their varied needs and duty cycles, and we believe hydrogen internal combustion engines will play an important role.”

Since announcing its fuel agnostic platform, which includes hydrogen options in both 15 L and 6.7 L displacements, Cummins said it has responded to customer interest globally about the potential of the platform, and hydrogen in particular. The first of the new engines are scheduled to begin full production in 2024.

“We believe this technology is not only essential for the future of our planet but also for our customers to have access to options that work for them,” said Jim Nebergall, general manager, Cummins Hydrogen Engine Business. “Internal combustion engines that run on hydrogen will provide customers a financially feasible and familiar power option.”

Cummins said hydrogen engines offer the benefit of adaptability by continuing to use familiar mechanical drivelines that mirror current powertrains. Significant reuse of parts and components from Cummins’ existing engine platforms drives scale advantages on cost and is also projected to deliver reliability and durability equal to diesel, the company said.

Hydrogen engines can use zero-carbon green hydrogen fuel, which can be produced by Cummins-manufactured electrolyzers. The projected investment in renewable hydrogen production globally will, Cummins believes, provide a growing opportunity for the deployment of hydrogen-powered fleets utilizing either Cummins fuel cell or engine power.