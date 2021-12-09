Total Energy Systems new Siemens Energy distributor

Total Energy Systems, LLC, a longtime provider of critical power solutions to the upper Midwest, announced it has been named the authorized Siemens Energy distributor for Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Headquartered in Green Bay, Wis., Total Energy Systems will be offering Siemens Energy S Series, H Series, and E Series gaseous-fueled engines and generator sets from 200 kW to 2 MW single sets with paralleling capabilities to meet larger requirements.

Total Energy Systems has been named the authorized Siemens Energy distributor for five Midwest states.

“The Siemens Energy range of engines will allow us to offer green technology solutions for Power Generation, Waste to Energy, and Cogeneration/CHP said Nik Osol, Vice President of Sales for Total Energy Systems, “fuel options include natural gas, sewage, landfill, biogas, and fuel blending systems are available for biogas gen-sets.

“By adding Siemens Energy to our portfolio of products, you are partnering with two world class organizations that are dedicated to serving the power generation needs of our customers from inception to installation and throughout the life of your equipment. Once the installation of your generator system is complete, our factory-trained inside sales and service staff will ensure you receive an outstanding customer experience, high quality support, and a complete lineup of Siemens Energy parts throughout the useful life of your system.”

Total Energy Systems is also the exclusive upper Midwest distributor for Kohler Power Systems’ full line of power systems, including industrial, mobile and residential generators as well as Kohler transfer switches and switchgear. The company also is a certified distributor of Kubota Generators, Isuzu, and Mitsubishi engines and has been in the engine and generator business more than 60 years.

Total Energy Systems is the operating arm of Morley-Murphy Co., a Green Bay holding company that began as a hardware store in 1904.