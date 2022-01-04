Total Energy Systems named Gridiron distributor

By Mike Brezonick04 January 2022

Total Energy Systems, LLC, the Green Bay, Wis., provider of critical power solutions to the upper Midwest, announced it has been named an authorized distributor for Gridiron onsite power generation systems.

Gridiron H24 powerplant Gridiron’s PowerPlant H24 micro combined heat and power (mCHP) unit.

Products from Houston, Texas-based Gridiron include the PowerPlant H24 micro combined heat and power (mCHP) unit that runs on renewable natural gas, natural gas, or propane. It is designed to simultaneously run heating systems (space and water), eliminating the waste that occurs through transmission and distribution systems, with energy costs below grid costs, the company said.

“Small commercial businesses, restaurants, convenience stores, and schools are just a few of the place’s Gridiron can provide savings and resiliency,” said Nik Osol, vice president of Sales for Total Energy Systems. “With savings of 30 to 70% reduction in energy spend, Gridiron can provide continuous energy regardless if grid power is present and clean burning natural gas and no transmission degradation making for a clean, alternative energy source.”

Total Energy Systems is the exclusive upper Midwestern distributor for Kohler Power Systems’ full line of power systems, including industrial, mobile, and residential generators, plus transfer switches and switchgear. The company also is a certified distributor of Kubota generators, Isuzu engines, Mitsubishi engines, and Siemens Energy. It is the operating arm of Morley-Murphy Co., a Green Bay holding company that began as a hardware store in 1904.

Industry Notes
MAGAZINES
Latest News
China Yuchai demonstrates hydrogen engine
Company’s YCK05 H2 engine achieves stable ignition and operation
What was the 2021 Newsmaker of the Year?
The pandemic lingered but the on- and off-highway industries prospered in 2021.
Caterpillar launches new drop-in industrial power units
Cat C2.8 and C3.6 turbodiesels meet the latest emissions standards