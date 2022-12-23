Top 10 Engine News of 2022: Premieres, prototypes & future proofing

Engine manufacturers continued to address the energy transition in 2022, with nearly half the models in the Top 10 Engine News offering multi-fuel capability plus select prototypes designed specifically to burn alternative fuels. Yet, while its transformation is ongoing, the internal combustion engine continues to dominate interest on the Diesel Progress website. To revisit the Top 10 Engine News of 2022, simply click the links in the headlines below.

AGCO Power CORE75 engine.

10. AGCO launches first in new CORE engine series

To support alternative fuels, such as hydrogen and biomethane, AGCO announced development of its new CORE range of engine, the first of which is the Core75, a 7.5 L, 223 kW diesel/HVO unit, which will feature in the new Fendt Vario Gen7 tractor.

9. Isotta launches 12-cylinder engine

Isotta Fraschini announced it was completing test runs for the 12-cilinder version of its V170G diesel engine. This unit completes the new V170G series of industrial engines and was scheduled to be presented to gen-set manufacturers starting in September 2022.

8. New architecture future proofs large John Deere engines

John Deere Power Systems (JDPS) announced a new engine architecture intended to “future proof” its large engines. The first engines based on this architecture are the JD14 and the JD18 six-cylinder diesels.

7. Volvo Penta dual-fuel hydrogen engine unveiled

Volvo Penta showcased a dual-fuel engine utilizing hydrogen as a renewable fuel source. Based on the existing D8 – an inline six-cylinder, 7.7 L diesel engine – the dual-fuel configuration reduces CO2 emissions as much as 80%, the company stated.

Yanmar Power Solutions’ 4TN107FTT diesel engine for mobile and stationary applications.

6. Yanmar launching new industrial diesel

Yanmar America Power Solutions announced the release of a high-power industrial diesel engine targeting a range of mobile and stationary applications. The new 4TN107FTT diesel produces up to 207 hp (155 kW) with a maximum torque of 593.7 lb.-ft. (805 Nm) and meets EPA Tier 4 and EU Stage V exhaust emissions regulations.

5. China Yuchai demonstrates hydrogen engine

China Yuchai International Limited announced that the company’s YCK05 hydrogen-fueled engine achieved stable ignition and operation in a recent demonstration at the Beijing Institute of Technology. The YCK05 engine is the first operating hydrogen engine for China’s commercial vehicle market, China Yuchai said.

4. MAN Engines presents V12X engine at Cannes Yacht Festival

MAN introduced the newly developed 12-cylinder vee-configuration V12X engine for yacht applications featuring an output of 2200 hp (1618 kW) at 2300 rpm from 30 L of displacement. The displacement of the MAN V12X has been increased by more than five liters and the maximum torque from 6500 Nm to 7350 Nm.

3. FPT Industrial debuts new engine at IAA

FPT Industrial’s multi-energy approach towards sustainable on-road propulsion was on display at IAA Transportation 2022, highlighted by the XC13, the company’s first multi-fuel single base engine. The company said the XC13 is the embodiment of the Cursor X concept as a multi-energy, modular and multi-application engine platform.

Liebherr’s six-cylinder prototype of the H966 hydrogen engine.

2. Liebherr premieres hydrogen prototype engines

Liebherr-Component Technologies AG premiered two hydrogen engine prototypes, each employing different injection technologies. The four-cylinder H964 hydrogen ICE prototype features a direct injection configuration, while the H966 six-cylinder engine uses port fuel injection.

1. Cummins announces “fuel-agnostic” engine platforms

Cummins Inc. announced the expansion of its powertrain platforms to leverage a range of lower carbon fuel types for transportation applications. Calling them “the industry’s first unified, fuel-agnostic engines,” the company said the new platforms will use engine blocks and core components that share common architectures and will be optimized for different low-carbon fuel types. The approach will be applied across the company’s B, L and X-Series engine portfolios, which will be available for diesel, natural gas and hydrogen.