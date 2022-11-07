Timken completes GGB Bearings acquisition

The Timken Co., a global supplier of engineered bearings and industrial motion products, has completed its acquisition of GGB Bearings from EnPro Industries. No financial details were provided.

Founded in 1899, GGB Bearings serves a variety of diverse customers, markets, geographies and applications with a product portfolio that includes tribological bearings, coatings and assemblies that Timken said complements its existing engineered bearing solutions.

GGB Bearings’ revenue is expected to be around $200 million in fiscal year 2022. First announced in September, the acquisition includes GGB’s manufacturing facilities in the United States, Europe and China. GGB Bearings employs approximately 900 people and has a global engineering, distribution and sales footprint.

GGB Bearings’ products are used mainly in industrial applications, including pumps and compressors, construction and agricultural equipment, energy, material handling and aerospace.