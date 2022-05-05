Tigercat enters dozer market

Tigercat's new TCi 920 dozer was designed specifically for the forestry market. (Photo: Tigercat)

Tigercat Industries has developed a forestry dozer which will be branded under the company’s new TCi badge. The company said the new TCi 920 dozer was developed to overcome shortcomings that harvesting professionals have experienced when applying standard-build, mass production dozers to forestry operations.

The 920 is powered by the Tigercat FPT N45 Tier 4 final diesel engine rated 101 kW (135 hp). It is equipped with a 190 mm (7.5 in.) pitch heavy-duty undercarriage, a responsive and efficient closed loop track drive system, strong, impact-resistant belly pans, and durable structural components throughout. The 920 provides the power, durability and versatility for deck clearing, road building and clean-up activities on logging sites.

The forestry-specific cab offers the operator clear sightlines augmented by the sloped front hood and rear-mounted exhaust. The company said the cab is quiet and comfortable with a heated and cooled air ride seat, ergonomic armrest mounted joysticks, and a large touchscreen machine control system interface.

The Canadian equipment manufacturer said it plans to continue to design machines for applications beyond forest harvesting systems. The products under the TCi brand are designed, manufactured, and supported by Tigercat Industries.

The company said the new dozers will be making the rounds at several U.S. forestry industry tradeshows this spring.