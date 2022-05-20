Three new hires at Sakai America

Sakai America, the manufacturer of compaction equipment for roadbuilding and site preparation applications, has announced three new hires at its the Adairsville, Ga., headquarters.

Joey Queen (left), Curtis McCrillis (center) and Rosa Bennett have been hired at Sakai America. (Photo: Sakai America)

Joey Queen joined Sakai America in the newly created role of manufacturing engineer. Queen has over 20 years in manufacturing and tooling with the heavy equipment and heavy machine components industries that has included positions at Yanmar and CNH Industrial. “Joey is going to be a huge asset for us on the assembly line.” said Kevin McClain, VP Operations at Sakai America. “He has already fine-tuned our processes and is focusing on our assembly teams becoming more efficient. We have some big production goals this year, and Joey is going to help us realize those goals.”

Curtis McCrillis was recently hired as service manager for Sakai America. His experience included more than four years at Caterpillar dealer Yancey Bros., as well as four years as a diesel engine instructor at the college level. “We are excited for our dealers to get to know Curtis.” said Kendall Phillips, Product Support manager. “He is new to asphalt and soil rollers, but he knows heavy equipment, the construction industry and what it takes to support dealer service teams.”

Rosa Bennett joins the company as receiving coordinator where she will work with the inventory control team on in-bound component and parts management. “As we continue to increase the number of machines we assemble, our inventory management only becomes more important.” said Wes Shepherd, Purchasing & Materials manager. “Rosa will be instrumental in helping us keep our teams stocked with parts and communicating with our vendors.”