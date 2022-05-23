Terzo expands Hydrapulse pump line

Terzo Power Systems, the California-based designer and developer of advanced electrohydraulic pump systems, has expanded its Hydrapulse product line with the introduction of its most powerful product to date, the Hydrapulse Frame Size 3 (F3).

Terzo Power’s new Hydrapulse FE. (Photo: Terzo)

Built to handle the largest electrification applications in the commercial truck, mining and off-highway equipment markets, the Hydrapulse F3 is designed to offer next level power density while maintaining the features and options of the earlier Hydrapulse products.

The Hydrapulse pumps incorporate a two-section design consisting of a drive side and pump side. The drive side utilizes a permanent magnet electric motor, liquid-cooled inverter and motor drive circuitry, pressure transducers and control and logic circuits. The pump side consists of a hydraulic pump section, inlet and outlet ports and a base. The system can be specified with an integral reservoir or can be mounted to an existing reservoir.

“The F3, like every Hydrapulse, has some unique features worth highlighting,” said Mike Terzo, CEO, and founder of Terzo Power Systems. “The inverter and liquid cooling are integrated, which makes plug and play much simpler for OEMs. These factors, combined with the power-on-demand capabilities of the F3, solve many of the problems encountered in off-highway electrification.”

The Hydrapulse F3 offers power levels to 100 kW and 800 V dc and multiple F3 units can be run in tandem to handle the largest electrification applications, the company said. It offers a range of drive and mounting options, including direct drive, planetary drive and hydrostatic drive, as well as SAE B or C mounting. Custom mounting options are also available. The units are IP6K9K rated and can incorporate quiet pump options supplied by Continental/Hydreco.

A video on the Hydrapulse F3 can be viewed by clicking here.

https://terzopower.com/