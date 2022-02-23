Terzo, Continental/Hydreco announce partnership

Terzo Power Systems, a California-based supplier of advanced electrohydraulic pump systems for on- and off-highway mobile vehicles and industrial applications, has entered a partnership with mobile hydraulic specialist Continental/Hydreco to build steering and electrohydraulic systems for global OEMs.

Terzo Power Systems, led by CEO Mike Terzo (center), has formed a partnership with Continental/Hydreco to develop steering and electrohydraulic systems. (Photo: Terzo Power Systems)

Terzo Power Systems focuses on the electrification of fluid power. Its flagship product, the Hydrapulse, is an integrated power-on-demand hydraulic power unit consisting of an electronically controlled motor and pump assembly, with built-in intelligence. The Hydrapulse comes in three standard sizes, customizable for OEM and higher volume applications.

Continental/Hydreco silent pumps are designed to reduce the amount of fluid borne noise generated by the pump and transmitted into the hydraulic system. Continental and Hydreco are both part of the Duplomatic Motions Solutions Group,

“We’re thrilled to add a manufacturing partner like Continental/Hydreco with the experience and expertise needed to support the continued success of our Hydrapulse product family,” said Michael Terzo, CEO of Terzo Power Systems. “With the design and development of the Hydrapulse, we re-wrote the benchmarks for performance, functionality, size and cost. Partnering with Continental / Hydreco will only help us further disrupt the fluid power industry.”

“Terzo Power Systems clearly sees the future of an electrified fluid power world, which will render many of the fluid power products and systems on today’s market obsolete,” said Joe Thompson, general manager of Continental/Hydreco Hydraulics. “Terzo’s technology, with our world-class pumps on board, will replace traditional fluid power systems, paving the way for an electrified future.”