Terramac opens new factory in St. Louis

Terramac has opened a new assembly plant in St. Louis, Mo. (Photo: Terramac)

Terramac, a manufacturer of rubber tracked crawler carriers, has expanded its production capacity with a new assembly facility in St. Louis, Mo. The announcement followed on the heels of Terramac opening its new headquarters in Sugar Grove, Ill.

“We took an existing older, shuttered 100,000 sq. ft. complex located on eight acres in an industrial area of North St Louis and are returning it to manufacturing,” said Warner Fencl, vice president manufacturing and process improvement of CK Power Family of Companies, the parent company of Terramac. “We designed the facility for efficiency and productivity with the ability to quickly changeover from one model to another as demand necessitates.”

The assembly plant will start with two production lines, each with a capacity of 250 crawler carriers per year with room for expansion. The facility has more than 275 tons of overhead crane lift capacity to handle any assembly requirement.

The new Terramac plant is set to begin production in March. When fully operational, the St. Louis production location will help the company to meet the growing demand for its crawler carriers.

“We are excited about revitalizing the plant facility, as well as the neighboring area. Our plans to ultimately hire more than 100 employees over the next couple years drawing from the local workforce will help support our goals for the company and the community,” said JJ Costello, vice president of business development of CK Power Family of Companies.

And at ConExpo-Con/Agg...

The Terramac RT6 Debris Collection System allows operators to gain control of blowing debris with its debris collection vacuum system. This single operator unit can be controlled from the cab through the touchscreen display. (Photo: Terramac)

Visitors to the Terramac exhibit at ConExpo-Con/Agg will see two 360° rotating frame units and two of the most recent customized straight frame machines that show the versatility and utilization of the rubber tracked crawler carriers.

“This year’s Terramac exhibit is the largest space we have had at a ConExpo to showcase our crawler carrier models,” said Matt Slater, vice president, business development for Terramac. “The straight frame and rotating crawler carriers have been put to use in so many different applications. We want attendees to see a few of the many ways a Terramac machine can be outfitted for their specific needs.”

On display is a RT7R which has a 7-ton carrying capacity and a 5.5-psi ground pressure, and a RT14R which has a 14-ton carrying capacity and ground pressure of 8.3 psi.

The Terramac RT6 shown in the booth has a debris collection system that provides suction to collect loose trash along fence lines or roads. The RT6 is fitted with a skid mount and hooklift so alternative bed types and support equipment that further increase carrier utilization can be easily interchanged. Also on hand is a RT9U paired with a Versalift 9500 aerial device for improved access and safety while installing and maintaining powerlines.

“We carefully selected each model on exhibit to demonstrate how a single carrier can be used for very different construction applications across a wide range of industries,” said Slater. “We know the customization possibilities are endless, but it’s shows like ConExpo, where we get to present our equipment solutions to the market, that others can see the full scope of our capabilities and our innovation prevail. It’s also one of our opportunities to learn of new challenges facing the market so we can continue to deliver products that make the biggest impact.”

See Terramac at ConExpo-Con/Agg booth number F8840.