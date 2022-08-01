Terex MP Acquires ProAll volumetric mixer specialist

ProAll specializes in production of made-to-order mobile volumetric concrete mixers that deliver ingredients that are mixed locally and to job specifications. (Photo: ProAll)

Terex Materials Processing (MP), a provider of aggregate, environmental, concrete, lifting and handling equipment, announced it has acquired Canadian company ProAll, which specializes in the production of made-to-order mobile volumetric concrete mixers that deliver ingredients that are mixed locally and to job specifications.

ProAll will join front discharge mixer truck provider Terex Advance and roller paver specialist Terex Bid-Well as part of the MP portfolio.

The addition of these products to its lineup will enable Terex to expand its presence in the U.S. concrete market, as well as provide growth opportunities in the international markets into which ProAll sells, Terex noted in announcing the acquisition.

“ProAll will provide us with exciting prospects to expand into new markets and grow our presence in concrete,” stated Kieran Hegarty, president, Terex MP. “We look forward to embarking on this journey together with our new colleagues in Alberta and Texas.”