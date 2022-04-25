Terex buys Irish steel fabricator Steelweld

Terex announced it has acquired Steelweld Fabrications Ltd., a manufacturer of heavy fabrications based in Northern Ireland. No financial details were provided.

Terex announced its acquisition of Northern Ireland fabrication specialist Steelweld. (Photo: Steelweld)

The purchase of Steelweld supports Terex Materials Processing’s growth strategy by increasing fabrication capabilities in Northern Ireland, Terex said.

“We are excited to welcome Steelweld’s talented employees to the Terex team,” said John L. Garrison, Jr., Terex Corp. chairman and chief executive officer.

“Over the past 40 years, the company has built a highly skilled work force and has a valued reputation for high levels of quality and service.”

Kieran Hegarty, Terex Materials Processing president added, “Steelweld’s expertise in heavy fabrications will provide additional knowledge and talent to support the growth of Terex Materials Processing.”

Established in 1983 and operating from a 60,000 sq. ft. facility in Cookstown, Northern Ireland, Steelweld specializes in laser cutting and fabrication services across the UK and Ireland.

The company’s services are used in the quarrying and mining, construction, agriculture, transport and recycling sectors.