Sure Grip shows dedicated ergonomic joystick

The joystick is designed to match an operator’s natural hand position to enable easier control of faceplate components and reduced user fatigue. (Photo: Sure Grip Controls)

During IFPE 2023, Sure Grip Controls Inc. highlighted its new Endurance Series joystick in parent company Bailey International’s booth. The ergonomic joystick was developed specifically for heavy-duty, off-highway vehicle applications.

“It’s our first dedicated ergonomic joystick. It’s also our first joystick that has left and right options,” said James Green, director of marketing, Bailey International LLC. “A lot of companies will use standard joysticks and put one on the left and one on the right. But these are specifically designed for optimal operation.”

The joystick is designed to match an operator’s natural hand position (height and width), as well, enabling easier control of faceplate components and reduced user fatigue. The advanced ergonomic design was crafted and sculpted in partnership with industrial design firm, Codetta, Sure Grip said, using an operator-focused mindset.

The Endurance Series joystick is available in both right-hand and left-hand options. (Photo: KHL Staff)

“It’s called Endurance because it helps provide more operator comfort. It allows [operators] to potentially work longer with less risk of strain,” Green said. “A lot of the joysticks that you see have multi-functions – they’re tall, they’ll have multiple rows of buttons. The problem is you have to move your hand off of [the joystick], or you’re risking thumb strain to stretch all the way up.

With the Endurance Series, the joystick’s dual angle faceplate allows for operation of up to three rows of controls without reaching or straining. The triangular faceplate configuration positions the buttons and modules in an arc that matches an operator’s natural thumb movement.

“The key function is on a flat plane that allows you to hit it much more effectively with your thumb,” Green explained, “and we have secondary functions that are within easy reach of the thumb.”

Ultra-bright LED buttons can be customized with up to 16 million color combinations and 256 levels of brightness. (Photo: Sure Grip Controls)

The design is also fully modular and customizable, allowing customers to select faceplate controls that work best for their application, Sure Grip noted, increasing equipment compatibility and speeding development time.

In addition, the ultra-bright LED buttons can be customized with up to 16 million color combinations and 256 levels of brightness. The lights can be programmed for different lighting sequences to provide a variety of equipment indications or initialization procedures.

Other key features include:

Capacitive operator presence sensing built into the handle, which enhances safety and activates even when wearing gloves,

Intuitive dual or single trigger control for easier equipment operation compared to traditional two-button or roller control

and high travel buttons that provide tactile feedback to the user to let them know when the intended function has been activated.

The joystick is fully sealed to IP69K and is impact resistant for durability in demanding applications. It is rated for up to 5 million cycles or 20 million operations.