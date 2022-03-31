Sure Grip expands miniature thumb controls

Sure Grip Controls, Inc. has announced the expansion of its portfolio of miniature thumb controls. Complementing its extensive line of joysticks, handles, switches, control electronics and other components, Sure Grip has added SIL 2/PLd compatible versions of its miniature thumb controls.

(Photo: Sure Grip Controls)

The new redundant configurations increase Sure Grip’s range of configuration options that include proportional, switched, momentary, maintained and friction options. For manufacturers who must comply with IEC61508 or ISO13849 functional safety standards, Sure Grip’s miniature thumb controls are now available in SIL 2/PLd compatible versions. Unlike some SIL 2/PLd redundant controls, Sure Grip said its miniature thumb controls incorporate small and narrow designs that fit into more control applications. Quick-mount, slide-in brackets also simplify installation, the company said.

“Our customers expect the highest quality from Sure Grip Controls and they can now have that quality with even greater functionality,” said Mark Vandersluis, Product Manager. “The new SIL 2/PLd compatible versions of our miniature thumb controls give manufacturers more options to solve their problems.”

The Sure Grip slider and rocker switches are constructed from wear-resistant polymer and incorporate contactless, Hall effect sensors. Tested to more than four million cycles, they have IP67 waterproof seals and are engineered to be rugged and reliable under virtually all conditions. An ergonomic design provides optimal operator comfort, while an extended travel range provides a higher degree of precision other types of thumb controls, the company said.

Sure Grip is a subsidiary of Bailey International, LLC, a global supplier of hydraulic products and electronic control systems.

www.suregripcontrols.com