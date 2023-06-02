Sure Grip Controls adds new plant facility

Ribbon cutting at new Sure Grip Controls facility

Vancouver-based Sure Grip Controls, a subsidiary of Bailey International, has opened a new facility in Victoria, British Columbia.

The company specialises in the design and manufacture of custom control solutions for heavy equipment used in the agriculture, construction, forestry and transportation industries.

Products include Sure Grip joysticks, electric throttles, miniature thumb controls and related control electronics.

The new plant, located in the Vancouver Island Technology Park (VITP), has increased total manufacturing space by more than 40%. The addition will be used to support increasing customer demand, together with development and testing of new products.

Exterior of new Sure Grip plant

“We are excited about our new electronics facility in Victoria,” said Ken Baker, CEO of Bailey International. “This new location increases production capacity in one of our fastest growing product lines and represents Bailey’s strong commitment to our electronics business.”

The new location at VITP leverages the park’s technical and communications infrastructure to enable expanded testing and development capabilities. With its LEED Gold Certification, the VITP location also helps Sure Grip to maintain its ISO 14001 certification and Vancouver Island Gold Rating for sustainable business practises.