Sure Grip Controls acquires electronics manufacturer

Sure Grip Controls Inc., a Canadian-based subsidiary of Bailey International LLC, announced its acquisition of Industrial Electronic Controls (IEC) of Rockford, Ill. No financial details were provided.

Bailey International subsidiary Sure Grip Controls has acquired Industrial Electronic Controls (IEC), which manufactures a range of products such as displays, electronic throttles and sensors. (Photo: IEC)

Sure Grip Controls said the acquisition of IEC will expand its product portfolio and provide additional expertise in electronic throttles, displays and sensor manufacturing. Sure Grip Controls plans to continue to develop and grow IECs business.

“Combining IEC’s high-quality products with Sure Grip Controls’ existing portfolio allows us to offer a very broad range of electronic controls products to the market,” said Ken Baker, CEO of Bailey International. “The addition of IEC’s products will help us fulfill our vision to provide mobile and industrial equipment manufacturers with a fuller range of products and expand our fingertip-to-tooltip offering.”

IEC has extensive design and engineering capabilities combined with more than two decades of experience serving OEM customers. “We look forward to providing more products, additional capabilities and continued excellent service to our customers,” said Darren Lockyer, vice president of Bailey International’s Electronics Business Unit.

Beyond complementary product portfolios, Sure Grip Controls and IEC are both dedicated to developing highly customized controls for heavy equipment applications such as agriculture, construction, forestry and transportation. “If there is one company in the mobile electronics control industry that matches our engineering capabilities and approach, it’s Sure Grip Controls,” said Joe Benjamin, owner of Industrial Electronic Controls. “I am very excited that Sure Grip shares a very similar culture to IEC of unsurpassed service to their customers, which will make for a smooth and seamless transition for our much-valued customers.”