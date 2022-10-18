STW’s smart controls at Bauma

By Mike Brezonick18 October 2022

STW is presenting smart and robust mobile control units, HMI displays and onboard power distribution units at Bauma 2022.

STW STW is presenting smart and robust solutions for mobile machine applications at Bauma 2022. (Photo: STW)

With the ESX.4 controller family, the company said it has developed a flexible, high-performance control unit series with optimized robustness and performance. The control unit variants share a common processor platform powerful enough for the most demanding applications, STW said. The implementation of functionally safe applications is significantly simplified with pre-certification according to PL d / SIL 2.

To visualize machine status and for an operator control, STW will present its VSX.4 family of HMI displays. Offering a range of hard and soft key input options, the VSX.4 displays are also pre-certified as SIL2-compliant.

For intelligent power distribution on mobile machines, STW will also present its onboard power distribution units and a new housing for custom developed units. The housing was developed for decentralized power distribution in mobile machines, especially for use in harsh environments. Due to its small dimensions, the housing can be easily integrated into the machine and offers machine developers enormous flexibly in defining their system architecture.

Alongside the control products, STW will present other product innovations in sensor technology, battery management, connectivity solutions and integration services in Hall A2, booth 225.

