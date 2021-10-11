Still time to register for DP Summit

There’s still time to register for the third Diesel Progress Summit, a unique one-day conference and awards dinner for the engine and powertrain technology industries, which will be Oct. 26 at the Loews Chicago O’Hare Hotel in Rosemont, Ill.

The theme of the event is “Powertrain Technologies for Today and Tomorrow” and the sessions will focus on the dramatic changes in engines and powertrains that are being driven by regulations and advances in hybrid, electrification and other technologies.

Highlighting the 2021 Summit will be keynote addresses from two very well-recognized executives in the engine and power industry. The morning keynote will be delivered by Dr. Frank Hiller, chairman of German engine and power systems specialist Deutz AG, while Tony Satterthwaite, vice chairman of Cummins Inc., will deliver the afternoon keynote address.

Both keynote speakers will discuss the state of engines and the transition toward alternative power technologies from their own unique perspectives.

Along with the keynote addresses, the day will be full of presentations on engines and new power technologies. These include:

The Effect of Connectivity On Engine and Hybrid Powertrains, presented by John Radke, manager, Integrated Technologies Product Support, John Deere.

Electrification in Mining, presented by Matthew Eaglen, global lead for Off-Highway Electrification Sales & Strategy at Dana Inc.

Batteries and Charging Issues in Industrial Vehicles, presented by Tim Wittig, general manager, Power Specialty Products, EnerSys.

The Growth of Commercial Electric Vehicles, presented by Ann Rundle, vice president of Electrification & Autonomy at ACT Research.

Fuels and Lubes of the Future, presented by Dennis Bachelder, senior program engineer at the American Petroleum Institute (API).

Advancing Diesel Engine Technologies Roundtable, presented by Alexander Freitag, vice president of engineering, Powertrain Solutions division for Bosch; Justin Hopkins, technology development manager at the Eaton Vehicle Group; and Nicholas Morley, director of Engineering at Tenneco.

The Potential Of Hydrogen Combustion Engines, presented by Bernhard Raser, Product Line manager, ICE Powertrain Truck & Bus, AVL List.

Experience With Diesel Hybrid Machines, presented by Jesse Dubberly, Loader Product director, Komatsu Mining Corp.

The day will also include breakfast, networking coffee breaks and lunch, followed by a drinks reception, dinner and presentation of the Diesel Progress Awards. Attendees can also join fellow summit-goers the night before the event at a reception from 6 to 8 p.m. at the host hotel,

Established in 2019, the Diesel Progress Summit is intended to provide critical information for anyone active in the engine, powertrain, vehicle and equipment industries, as well as honor the work and achievement that too often goes unrecognized.

To register for the Diesel Progress Summit, go to https://dieselprogresssummit.com/register.html