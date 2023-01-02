Steyr plant produced 10,000 tractors in 2022

Steyr 6300 Terrus CVT was the 10,000th tractor produced at the St. Valentin plant over 2022 (Photo: Steyr)

The CNH Industrial plant in St. Valentin, Austria, which is home to the Steyr brand, has reported that it produced 10,000 tractors in 2022. The 10,000th unit was a 6300 Terrus CVT; fitted with a 300 hp engine, it is the largest in the Steyr range.

The St. Valentin plant produces tractors with power ranging from 100 to 300 hp. Each is assembled from about 14,500 parts from about 420 global suppliers. It takes about 40 hours to complete each unit, with a tractor rolling off the assembly line every 10 minutes.

“Given the challenges the industry is facing, we are delighted to have produced 10,000 tractors during the past year,” said Hannes Woegerbauer, plant manager. “Issues such as component supply problems and the need to protect the workforce from coronavirus could have has a significant impact on production, but as a team we worked to overcome the hurdles and meet customer demand.”

The St. Valentin plant recently benefitted from the installation of new paint facility.