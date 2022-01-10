Stanadyne in alliance with Diesel Forward

Stanadyne, the Connecticut-based supplier of fuel and air management systems, said it has entered into a strategic alliance with aftermarket specialist Diesel Forward through which Diesel Forward will be its single central distributor of aftermarket diesel rotary pumps and related components in the North, Central and South American markets. No financial details were provided.

Products included in the alliance are the DB2, DB4, and DE rotary diesel fuel pumps, diesel fuel injectors (conventional hole types and Pencil Nozzles), submerged pumps (PF, QLC, and IFS), and associated service parts for these products. Over the next three months, Diesel Forward will build stock inventory within its network of five national warehouses for a transition supporting current demand and with a long-term focus on increasing product availability.

“This alliance builds on a 50-year history and allows Stanadyne to partner with an aftermarket industry leader uniquely specialized in product fulfillment and distribution management,” said Stanadyne Director of Sales Ed Flanagan.

The transition will allow Stanadyne to focus on future product and technology development and Diesel Forward to leverage its strengths to best meet end consumers’ replacement and service parts needs.

“We selected a highly effective partner with demonstrated strength in aftermarket product fulfillment,” said Flanagan. “Diesel Forward is a long-time central distributor of Stanadyne components, has intimate knowledge of our products, and has superior market reach throughout the Western hemisphere.”

Diesel Forward will manage the inventory and distribution of Stanadyne aftermarket products covered under the alliance. Going forward, covered products will be made available to all Stanadyne authorized dealers through Diesel Forward.

“Supporting the network of authorized fuel system repair centers with OE quality replacement components has been a key part of our customer promise,” said Diesel Forward CEO and President Houman “HK” Kashanipour. “The expanded partnership with Stanadyne allows us to continue delivering on this promise.”