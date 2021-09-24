Sponsored Podcast - Briggs & Stratton talks Vanguard batteries
24 September 2021
In a podcast sponsored by Briggs & Stratton, David Frank, Global VP of Commercial Sales, Engines & Batteries at Briggs & Stratton, talks to Mike Brezonick of Diesel Progress about the company’s Vanguard Commerical Battery program.
