MOCAP, the Park Hills, Mo.-based manufacturer of plastic and rubber masking, product protection components and custom moldings for pumps, valves, fittings, threads, tubes, pipes and filters, has announced a new addition to its product line. The new SHF Series split hydraulic flange plugs are designed for use on SAE 3000 lb., four-bolt split hydraulic flanges.

MOCAP split hydraulic flange plugs. MOCAP photo.

Designed to protect the port, flange surface and bolt holes from damage and debris during transit, handling and storage, the SHF Series split hydraulic flange plugs are engineered for easy installation and removal and are molded in red LDPE plastic to fit 3/4-12 through 2-1/2-40 nominal flange sizes.

All MOCAP parts are available in stock for immediate shipment in box, mini-pack and micro-pack quantities. Same day shipping for orders placed online before 2 p.m. CST.

www.mocap.com