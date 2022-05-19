Specialty lubricants provider breaks ground on new HQ

JAX Inc. has broken ground on a new 120000-sq.-ft. Wisconsin headquarters

JAX Inc., a U.S.-based industrial lubricant manufacturer, broke ground on April 26, 2022, on its new corporate headquarters in in Menomonee Falls, Wis., in the Greater Milwaukee area.

Rendering of the new 120,000-sq.-ft. headquarters. Photo: Jax Inc.

Founded in 1955, JAX specializes in formulating high-performance synthetic lubricants, fleet and heavy-duty lubricants, industrial lubricants, biodegradable lubricants and food-grade lubricants. It is known for offering a diverse set of products for multiple applications and industries.

The new 120000-sq.-ft. facility will include a two-story office space as well as large production and distribution spaces. JAX’s existing Menomonee Falls location will continue to function as a production and research and development facility.

“We are excited to invest in the future of our employees, customers and community,” said Kyle Peter, President, JAX. “This facility will allow us to expand production, innovation capabilities and grow with the future demands of our customers.”

Berghammer Construction Corp.n will serve as the general contractor on the project. Completion of the new facility is planned for Spring 2023.