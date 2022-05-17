Sonosuke Ishii leads Hitachi’s expansion in North America, Latin America

Sonosuke Ishii, chairman, Hitachi Construction Machinery Americas Inc.

Sonosuke Ishii steps into the role of chairman of Hitachi Construction Machinery Americas Inc. (HCMA), where he will pursue continued growth through innovative products, services and solutions, the company announced.

“It has been the dream for many years for Hitachi Construction Machinery (HCM) to explore its own business in North America and Latin America,” says Ishii. “Together with our factories in Japan, HCMA and HCMA dealers — as our most important partners — will deliver viable solutions throughout the Americas.”

Ishii brings 40 years of experience and business knowledge with HCM that will enable close collaboration between HCM and HCMA. “The key to seizing this opportunity is to further strengthen the collaboration between Japan and the U.S., and to unite all Kenkijin through close communication and teamwork,” says Ishii.

All HCM Group employees operate under shared values and codes of conduct known as the Kenkijin Spirit. This spirit is underpinned by three ideas: taking on challenges without fear; understanding customers’ needs better than they do; and taking initiative on communication, including reporting, liaising and consulting.

Ishii started in sales and progressed to sales management and leadership positions within HCM. He has served as president of Hitachi Construction Machinery Eurasia sales, president of the mining group, vice president and executive officer, and senior vice president and executive officer.

Ishii takes the reigns from Masaaki Hirose, who took a new role as executive officer at HCM in Japan. While he was chairman of HCMA, Hirose helped to structure the company under the HCM way of business, increase the visibility and awareness of the Hitachi brand in the construction market and rapidly grow market share in the Americas.