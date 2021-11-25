Solectrac appoints Hariharan Viswanathan as VP Product, Supply Development

Hariharan Viswanathan

Solectrac, a subsidiary of Ideanomics, has appointed Hariharan Viswanathan as senior vice president of Product and Supply Development. Ideanomics is involved in the production and marketing of electric commercial vehicles.

In his new role Viswanathan, a 20-year veteran of John Deere, will focus on scaling up availability of Solectrac zero-emissions tractors. He will oversee manufacturing operations, as well as product and aftermarket sales.

Viswanathan already has a track record of successfully developing and launching off-road vehicles, combined with international team building and R&D efficiency.

“We are excited to add Hari to the Solectrac team as we work towards our significant revenue goal in the next two years,” said Mani Iyer, Solectrac CEO. “With proven leadership skills in the development and execution of technology roadmaps, long-range plans, and product design strategies, he is the right person at the right time to propel our business forward.”

With Viswanathan joining the company, Solectrac will aim to introduce new models and features, while also increasing production.

Prior to joining the company, Viswanathan led global engineering and supplier development at John Deere, including a team of about 200 R&D staff. He was instrumental in John Deere delivering its first compact electric tractor.

“After decades of working at one of the biggest names in the industry, I am excited to help build Solectrac and lead the way to a zero-emission agriculture future,” said Viswanathan. “My goal is to lead a team of innovators to create, sell and distribute the best possible technology that will not only reduce our carbon footprint, but also make farming safer and more efficient.”